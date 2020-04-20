WWE Raw preview: Three men’s Money in the Bank qualifiers

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy in a Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match.

-Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory in a Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match.

-MVP vs. Apollo Crews in a Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match.

Powell’s POV: WWE is also playing up the question of how Drew McIntyre will respond to being attacked by Seth Rollins at the end of last week’s show. Raw will air live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join me for my live review as Raw airs at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.



