CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Roman Reigns will be a guest on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” tonight on NBC. The show airs tonight at 10:35CT/11:35 ET.

Powell’s POV: Reigns will be the second guest behind Lin-Manuel Miranda. Big Boi and Sleepy Brown will perform as the musical act.