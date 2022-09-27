NXT live coverage, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Meatball, Leyla Hirsch

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show was taped on September 14 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Wolfgang and Mark Coffey vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in a Pub Rules match. NXT will resume live broadcasts starting next week. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority B grade from 46 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Meatball (Richard Ellinger) is 52.

-Leyla Hirsch is 26.