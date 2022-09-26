What's happening...

09/26 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest, AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Chad Gable and Otis, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky in a non-title match, Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins, Candice LeRae vs. Nikki ASH

September 26, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest, AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Chad Gable and Otis, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky in a non-title match, Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins, Candice LeRae vs. Nikki ASH, Omos in a handicap match, and more (26:46)…

Click here to stream or download the September 26 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.