NXT TV spoilers: Full results of tonight’s USA Network show (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events.
The following matches were taped on September 14 for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Joe Gacy over Cameron Grimes.
-Sol Ruca beat Amari Miller.
-Ilja Dragunov appeared in a segment with Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh, which led to a Triple Threat match being announced.
-Nikkita Lyons defeated Kayden Carter.
-Damon Kemp defeated Brutus Creed. There was a reshoot with a no-contest finish done later in the taping.
-Wes Lee over Tony D’Angelo.
-NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defeated Fallon Henley in a non-title match.
-Ilja Dragunov defeated Xyon Quinn.
-Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Wolfgang and Mark Coffey in a Pub Rules match.
