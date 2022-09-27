WWE Raw preview: The early lineup for Monday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable

-Johnny Gargano vs. Otis

Powell's POV: I believe they are also going with Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai, but it was not made official coming out of last night's show. Monday's Raw will be live from St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center.