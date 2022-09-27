What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The early lineup for Monday’s show

September 27, 2022

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable

-Johnny Gargano vs. Otis

Powell’s POV: I believe they are also going with Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai, but it was not made official coming out of last night’s show. Monday’s Raw will be live from St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.