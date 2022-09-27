WWE Extreme Rules lineup: The latest card for the gimmick match filled show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Extreme Rules event that will be held Saturday, October 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center.

-Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a ladder match for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit match

-Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a strap match

-Edge vs. Finn Balor in an I Quit match

Powell’s POV: WWE made the women’s title match and the ladder match stipulation official on Monday, and Edge challenged Balor to the I Quit match at the end of Raw. Roman Reigns is not advertised for the Extreme Rules, so there is not expected to be an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on the card.