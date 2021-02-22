WWE Raw preview: Miz’s championship celebration, two matches set

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Miz opens Raw by hosting a championship celebration edition of Miz TV.

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

-U.S. Champion Riddle vs. John Morrison.

Powell's POV: WWE's email update did not indicate whether the matches listed above are non-title or title matches. Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.