Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact In 60 theme

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for Tuesday’s television show.

-Chris Bey vs. TJP vs. Trey in a Triple Threat for a shot at the X Division Championship.

-Rohit Raju defends the X Division Title against the winner of the Triple Threat.

-Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood.

-Kimber Lee vs. Susie.

-Sami Callihan vs. Rob Van Dam.

Powell’s POV: Impact has confirmed that Raju will defend the X Division Title against the Triple Threat winner tonight. Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will focus on EC3’s greatest matches. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available shortly after the episodes air. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are typically available on Wednesdays.



