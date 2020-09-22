AEW Dark preview: Eleven matches announced for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-The Butcher & The Blade vs. Calvin Stewart and Puf.

-Billy and Austin Gunn vs. M’Badu and Cruz.

-Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. Kevin Blackwood and Daniel Garcia.

-Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Rembrandt Lewis and Fuego Del Sol.

-Will Hobbs vs. Serpentico.

-Ben Carter vs. Lee Johnson.

-Sereena Deeb vs. KiLynn King.

-Eddie Kingston vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

-Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. Donte Smiley and Maxx Stardom.

-The Dark Order’s 5 and 10 vs. Ryzin and Xander Gold.

-Ricky Starks vs. Christopher Daniels.

AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr's review will be available on Wednesday morning.



