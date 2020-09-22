What's happening...

UWN Prime Time Live lineup: Five matches announced for tonight’s pay-per-view

September 22, 2020

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s UWN Prime Time Live pay-per-view.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Priscilla Kelly for the NWA Women’s Championship.

-Eli Drake vs. Watts.

-The Real Money Brothers vs. Friendship Farm.

-Danny Limelight vs. Kevin Martenson.

-Karl Fredericks vs. Slice Boogie.

Powell’s POV: Watts is Eric Watts, who appeared on WWE Tough Enough back in 2011 and has been working independently since then. The 90-minute Prime Time Live pay-per-views are available on FITE.TV for $7.99 individually, and there’s also a four-show bundle available for $23.99. DirecTV sells individual shows for $11.99 per episode.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.