WWE Clash of Champions lineup: The updated card for Sunday’s show with nine matches advertised

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Clash of Champions event that will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in an Ambulance Match for the WWE Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship.

-Bayley vs. Nikki Cross for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro vs. Lucha House Party for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Angel Garza and Andrade for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews for the U.S. Championship.

-Asuka vs. Zelina Vega for the Raw Women’s Championship (Kickoff Show).

Powell’s POV: Garza and Andrade won a Triple Threat tag match on Raw to earn their eight millionth title shot against the Street Profits. Vega beat Mickie James on the same show to earn the Raw Women’s Championship. Crews was simply announced as Lashley’s challenger. WWE has not specified which two of the three members of Lucha House Party will challenge for the Smackdown Tag Titles. WWE is using “Gold Rush” slogan for the event. Join me for live coverage of WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday beginning with the one-hour Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET. The main card starts at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I on Sunday night.



