MLW announces a grudge match for the Never Say Never themed edition of Fusion

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Friday to announce Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch for the March 31 edition of MLW Fusion.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver in a Grudge Match for Never Say Never on Wednesday, March 31 at 7pm ET, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

CONTRA has nearly destroyed Injustice. From taking out a member of the team to Jordan Oliver getting choked out by Simon Gotch.

Jordan Oliver and Myron Reed have wanted to get CONTRA in the ring or on the street since last summer and now, Jordan Oliver will get his rematch with Gotch in a grudge match.

Oliver was stretched and fish-hooked when these two met in the fall. Has Oliver learned from his mistakes in their first encounter?

Will CONTRA’s grappling general look to cripple the young and outspoken member of Injustice?

Tune in March 31 at 7pm ET for MLW’s free marquee event Never Say Never to find out!

Scheduled for Never Say Never:

•Jacob Fatu vs. Calvin Tankman – World Heavyweight Championship

•Myron Reed vs. Daivari

•Grudge Match: Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, and more.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell’s POV: My reviews of Fusion are typically available when the show streams on Wednesday nights at 6CT/7ET. My review of the latest episode was delayed and should be available today along with my weekly members’ exclusive audio review.