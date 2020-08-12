NXT TV preview: Four matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes vs. a mystery person in a qualifier for the ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship.

-NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Tyler Breeze in a non-title match.

-Damian Priest vs. Bronson Reed.

-Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch.

Powell’s POV: NXT added the Escobar vs. Breeze match to the lineup today. The ladder match will take place at NXT Takeover XXX on Saturday, August 22. Bronson Reed and Damian Priest have already qualified for the match, and Dexter Lumis was pulled due to what William Regal labeled as an ankle injury. This NXT television show will be taped today in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members every Thursday.



