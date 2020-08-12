AEW Dynamite preview: Tag Team Appreciation Night, TNT Title match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Cody vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship.

-Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy in a $7,000 Obligation match.

-Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy for the AEW Tag Titles.

-The Young Bucks vs. Stu Grayson and Evil Uno.

-Appearances by The Rock & Roll Express, Tully Blanchard, and Arn Anderson

Powell’s POV: The FTR duo of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood will serve as hosts for tag team appreciation night. AEW Dynamite will be live tonight in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review every week.



