WrestleMania 37 hosts announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil will serve as the hosts of WrestleMania 37. The event will be held on April 10-11 in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium.

Powell’s POV: The Hogan portion of this announcement is sure to be polarizing. He previously hosted WrestleMania 30.