What's happening...

WrestleMania 37 hosts announced

March 19, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil will serve as the hosts of WrestleMania 37. The event will be held on April 10-11 in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium.

Powell’s POV: The Hogan portion of this announcement is sure to be polarizing. He previously hosted WrestleMania 30.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. chris March 19, 2021 @ 11:09 am

    The MAIN REASON is that hulk hogan and titus o’neill are TAMPA BAY NATIVES, so it would make sense to use them as hosts.

    The fact is that if JOHN CENA was not filming a movie in Canada right now, wwe would love to have him in a match or at the very least use him in a hosting role along with Titus since Cena lives in Tampa.

    Thankfully, WWE has the locked in deal with peacock so it is not dependent on sensitive fans THREATENING TO SKIP WRESTLEMANIA BECAUSE WWE HAS “offended” their morals again.

    THis situation always arises with wwe. Every time wwe does business with saudi arabia or does not meet fans’ personal expectations with a ppv match like the rollins/fiend hell in a cell match, sensitive fans threaten to cancel wwe network and deprive the billion dollar wwe out of their precious 10 dollar monthly subscriptions.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.