WrestleMania 37 hosts announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced that Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil will serve as the hosts of WrestleMania 37. The event will be held on April 10-11 in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium.
Powell’s POV: The Hogan portion of this announcement is sure to be polarizing. He previously hosted WrestleMania 30.
BREAKING: #WrestleMania is back in business and @WWE Hall of Famer @HulkHogan and @WWE Superstar @TitusONeilWWE will host the two-night pop culture extravaganza at @RJStadium in Tampa Bay on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, 2021. pic.twitter.com/UgD9SybzjC
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) March 19, 2021
The MAIN REASON is that hulk hogan and titus o’neill are TAMPA BAY NATIVES, so it would make sense to use them as hosts.
The fact is that if JOHN CENA was not filming a movie in Canada right now, wwe would love to have him in a match or at the very least use him in a hosting role along with Titus since Cena lives in Tampa.
Thankfully, WWE has the locked in deal with peacock so it is not dependent on sensitive fans THREATENING TO SKIP WRESTLEMANIA BECAUSE WWE HAS “offended” their morals again.
THis situation always arises with wwe. Every time wwe does business with saudi arabia or does not meet fans’ personal expectations with a ppv match like the rollins/fiend hell in a cell match, sensitive fans threaten to cancel wwe network and deprive the billion dollar wwe out of their precious 10 dollar monthly subscriptions.