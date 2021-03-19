NJPW Strong preview: Two more New Japan Cup USA qualifying matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Brody King vs. Bateman in a New Japan Cup USA qualifier.

-Ren Narita vs. Misterioso in a New Japan Cup USA qualifier.

-Alex Coughlin vs. Jeff Cobb.

Powell’s POV: The New Japan Cup USA tournament is an eight-man open-weight tournament that will play out in April. NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.