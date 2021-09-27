WWE Royal Rumble date and location set

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce that the Royal Rumble will be held on Saturday, January 29 in St. Louis, Missouri at The Dome at America’s Center.

STAMFORD, Conn., September 27, 2021 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Royal Rumble will take place from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29, 2022, marking the largest venue to host the event in its illustrious 30+ year history.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 15 at 11 am ET/10 am CT via Ticketmaster. Fans interested in an exclusive Royal Rumble presale opportunity can register at https://www.wwe.com/rumble2022.

“WWE has a rich history in St. Louis and we are excited to bring Royal Rumble to the Dome at America’s Center, a venue that has hosted countless large-scale sports and entertainment events,” said John P. Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events. “We look forward to giving the WWE Universe an opportunity to experience all that St. Louis has to offer.”

“The City of St. Louis is thrilled to host Royal Rumble at the Dome at America’s Center in January,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. “St. Louis has the best sports scene in the country, and Royal Rumble will enhance it even more. This event is an incredible opportunity for our city, bringing WWE fans from across the nation to St. Louis and helping keep our downtown vibrant during the winter season.”

Royal Rumble will stream live at 8 pm ET exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. The event will be headlined by two 30-men and 30-women Royal Rumble matches, with the winners of both receiving a Championship match opportunity at WrestleMania in Dallas.

Powell’s POV: The venue’s listed capacity for football games is 67,277. Speaking of football, WWE is running on the eve of the NFL’s Conference Championship games, meaning the Rumble will not be running opposite NFL playoff games. WWE will also open the year with a January 1 pay-per-view event in Atlanta, Georgia. With the New Year’s Day event, I was hoping that WWE would push back the Royal Rumble event by a month so that it would be closer to WrestleMania, but they opted to keep it a January event.