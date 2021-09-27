Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Christopher Daniels vs. Madman Fulton.

-Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering vs. Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood for a shot at the Knockouts Tag Titles at the Knockouts Knockdown event.

-Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne in a Triple Threat to qualify for the Triple Threat match for the vacant X Division Championship at Bound For Glory.

-W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards in a Street Fight.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will focus on Frankie Kazarian at 9CT/10ET. AXS will also air Hard To Kill 2021 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.