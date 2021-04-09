ROH Notes: Chris Hero appearing on ROHStrong podcast, lineups for the next three editions of the ROH Wrestling television show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Chris Hero will be Eck’s guest on Monday’s ROH Strong podcast.

-This weekend’s Ring of Honor Wrestling television show includes Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido and Flamita, and Delirious and Rocky Romero in a Pure Rules Match.

-The following week’s 500th episode features Gresham vs. Lethal for the ROH Pure Rules Championship, and Jay Briscoe vs. Mark Briscoe.

-Episode 501 of the ROH Wrestling television show will include Brody King, Homicide and Chris Dickinson vs. “La Faccion Ingobernable” Rush, Kenny King, and Bestia Del Ring, Dak Draper vs. Eli Isom, and “The Righteous” Bateman, Vita Von Starr, and Dutch speak for the first time since the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view.

