4/21 MLW Fusion Results: Powell’s review of TJP vs. Bu Ku Dao, Gino Medina vs. Rocky Romero, King Mo vs. Robert Martyr, MLW Founder Court Bauer appears, MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone’s press conference

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling Fusion (Episode 129)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at GILT Nightclub

Streamed April 21, 2021 on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and MLW’s YouTube Page

The show opened with a slick video package on the TJP vs. Bu Ku Dao feud… The Fusion opening aired… The broadcast team was Ray Flores and Saint Laurent. Flores ran through the lineup and they went to the ring for the opening match…

1. Gino Medina vs. Rocky Romero. Laurent touted Romero’s podcast and also noted that Tom Lawlor has been competing on the New Japan Strong show along with Romero. Medina caught Romero with what Laurent called a 540 kick and then covered him for a two count.

Romero did a big windup, then just poked Medina in the eyes. Romero sent Medina to the floor and then followed up with a baseball slide. Romero placed Medina over the middle rope and then performed a dropkick to his back, which led to a near fall.

Romero tagged Medina with an uppercut and then performed a series of running clotheslines in the corner. Medina caught him going for a fourth clothesline and beat him to the punch with a superkick. Medina clotheslined Romero and got a two count.

A short time later, Romero performed a tornado DDT and followed up with a slam into a cross arm breaker and got the submission win. Flores pointed out that it was the second straight loss for Medina…

Rocky Romero beat Gino Medina in 8:58.

Powell’s POV: Flores pointed out the back to back television losses for Medina immediately, so I assume it’s leading somewhere. Medina seems to be finding his groove in the ring even though his character is on a losing streak. Working with Romero had to be a good learning experience for him.

Richard Holliday was interviewed by Alicia Atout. Holliday claimed to be a babyface because his merchandise was moving so fast. He showed off an Alex Hammerstone “Muscle Mountain” poster. Atout pointed out the “hammer dick” on the poster. Holliday said she was trying to insult him…

Powell’s POV: I wish this episode was on Vice, because I’m immature enough that I would take great pleasure in seeing #HammerDick trend on social media.

Los Parks delivered a promo from home. LA Park said he wanted everyone to now that he didn’t agree with Salina de la Renta going against El Jefe last week. He spoke about taking her to victory even in matches she didn’t think he would win. He said he has won titles for her and she has profited from his family. He also recalled Salina saying he was a dumbass when Alex Hammerstone hit him. One of Park’s sons said that El Jefe is constructing a new temple and they will be stronger than ever. Park said that Salina would regret it if she failed El Jefe again…

Powell’s POV: A new Temple? That seems to be the biggest tease for the actor who played Dario Cueto being revealed as El Jefe. Of course, this is pro wrestling, so you can never rule out a swerve.

The broadcast team delivered some hype for the upcoming segments… [C] Flores said MLW has instituted a championship committee made up of the league’s matchmakers. He said the goal is to make sure the top contenders get shots at the titles and give the fans the best of the best…

Laurent ran through the latest PWI Top 10 rankings for the MLW Championship held by Jacob Fatu. The changes from the March 17 rankings are noted in parenthesis.

10. ACH (unranked)

9. Calvin Tankman (down from five)

8. Myron Reed (same ranking)

7. Mil Muertes (down from four)

6. Low Ki (down from three)

5. Richard Holliday (up from seven)

4. Mads Krugger (up from six)

3. MLW Middleweight Champion Lio Rush (unranked)

2. Tom Lawlor (same ranking)

1. MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone (same ranking)

Powell’s POV: Jordan Oliver and Gino Medina fell out of the top ten after being ranked tenth and ninth last time. Oliver lost a title match to Jacob Fatu since then, and Medina is on the two match losing streak, so both moves are logical.

Lio Rush was interviewed by Atout in front of the MLW backdrop. Rush spoke about embarrassing Myron Reed when he took the title from him. Rush said Reed want redemption in their upcoming rematch, but it’s not going to happen. Rush said it’s Rush Hour and the championship is staying with him…