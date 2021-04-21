What's happening...

WWE edition of "Forged in Fire" on History Channel tonight

April 21, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE legend Ric Flair will appear on tonight’s “Forged in Fire” episode. The show carries a WWE theme and airs at 8CT/9ET on History Channel.

Powell’s POV: The preview video notes that the challenges will be inspired by the most memorable moments in WWE history. For those watching AEW Dynamite, the “Forged in Fire” episode will be replayed tonight at 11CT/12ET.

