NXT TV viewership for the second show of the Tuesday night era

April 21, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 841,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 805,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 27th in the cable ratings with a .23 in the 18-49 demographic. Last Wednesday’s NXT show finished eighth in the cable ratings with a .22 in the 18-49 demographic. NXT held up well considering the cable ratings were dominated by cable news shows following the Derek Chauvin trial verdict.

