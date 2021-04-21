04/21 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 155): Beer City Bruiser on being trained by Harley Race, his long road to Ring of Honor, teaming with Brian Milonas as The Bouncers, a memorable series of shows with NJPW, the origins of his old Dinty Moore name

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ring of Honor’s Beer City Bruiser on training with Harley Race, his long road to ROH, teaming with Brian Milonas as The Bouncers, a memorable series of shows with NJPW, the origins of his old Dinty Moore name, and more…

