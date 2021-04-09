Impact Wrestling TV viewership for the move to Thursday opposite NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver night two

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 168,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 148,512 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Last night’s Impact finished 115th with a .06 rating in the 18-49 demographic in Thursday’s cable ratings. Last week’s episode failed to crack the top 150 cable ratings. Last night’s number is the best that Impact has done recently, so the move to Thursday is off to a good start despite running opposite the NXT Takeover special.