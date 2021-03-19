WWE Fastlane, NWA Back For The Attack, WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, AJ Lee, Taichi, Matt Sydal, Jimmy Korderas, Jimmy Havoc, Rick McGraw

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Fastlane will be held on Sunday in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. The show features Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Universal Championship. Join us for live coverage of WWE Fastlane on Sunday beginning with the kickoff show at 5CT/6ET. John Moore will cover the Kickoff show, and I’ll take over with the main card at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I after tonight’s show.

-The NWA Back For The Attack pay-per-view will be held on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios. The event is headlined by Nick Aldis vs. Aron Stevens for the NWA Championship. Join me for live coverage as the show streams on FITE TV on Sunday at 3CT/4ET.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. The show features Edge vs. Jey Uso and the final push for Sunday’s WWE Fastlane. The winner of Edge vs. Uso will be the special enforcer for the WWE Universal Championship at Fastlane. Join John Moore for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear his audio review afterward.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. The show features additional New Japan Cup USA qualifying matches. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas is 59.

-Taichi (Taichiro Maki) is 41.

-Matt Sydal (Matt Korklan) is 38.

-Jimmy Havoc (James Mcahren) is 37.

-AJ Lee (April Jeanette Mendez-Brooks) is 34.

-The late Rick McGraw was born on March 19, 1955. He died of a heart attack at age 30 on November 1, 1985.