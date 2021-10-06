NXT TV viewership for week four of NXT 2.0 headlined by an NXT Tag Title match

What's happening...

October 6, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 632,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 655,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 34th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a .13 in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .14 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The premiere of NXT 2.0 drew 770,000 viewers and the show has lost viewers each week since then. The final episode of the previous version of NXT delivered 601,000 viewers with a .14 rating in the 18-49 demo, which was the lowest viewership count for an NXT episode broadcast on USA Network since March.

