WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the “Super Smackdown” edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.424 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.448 final number from last week. Friday’s first hour delivered 2.529 million viewers, while the second hour produced 2.318 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Both hours of Smackdown won the 18-34 male and 18-34 adult demographics and finished tied with CBS programming for the lead in 18-49 adults demographic. The final numbers for Friday Night Smackdown will be available on Monday.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features MLW founder and COO Court Bauer on signing with ICM Partners, the television and streaming landscape for pro wrestling in 2020, the MLW women's division, working with Edge in WWE, not running a show during WrestleMania weekend, partnering with AAA, and much more

