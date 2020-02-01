What's happening...

MLW Fusion preview: MLW Middleweight Title match, no holds barred match, MJF faces a Von Erich brother

February 1, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Marshall Von Erich vs. MJF.

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Simon Gotch in a No Holds Barred match.

-Myron Reed vs. Drago for the MLW Middleweight Championship.

Powell’s POV: Rich Bocchini and AJ Kirsch will be on the call. MLW Fusion airs Saturdays on beIN Sports at 8CT/9ET. You can also watch the extended episode on MLW’s Youtube page on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. My weekly reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings, and John Moore hosts the weekly MLW Fusion audio review for Dot Net Members.


