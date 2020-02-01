Gutteridge’s WWE Statistics Series 2019 (Part 4 of 7)

CategoriesDARREN GUTTERIDGE MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Darren Gutteridge, Dot Net Contributor (originally published on FoulEntertainment.com)

Welcome to the 2019 WWE Statistics Series! Over the past 12 months, I’ve compiled stats on every single show WWE produced. I did this last year, and basically carried it on this year because I had lots of ideas about how to make it better. I think I’ve made a lot of improvements, so hopefully these stats will be even more insightful than last year!

So far, we’ve looked at Winner and Losers, Overall Records and Non-Contract Performers. Today, we’re going to be looking at the Vs. records, AKA who beat who and who frequently.

I’ll explain some of the nuances of the stats as we go (you can explore the entire spreadsheet on Google Docs), but I’d first like to thank Cagematch.net for their exhaustive record keeping that helped me start, maintain and double check this mammoth undertaking. Also everyone on ProWrestling.Net for the easy to skim TV reports, which I used in place of watching the shows when my free time was short.

And now, the breakdown.

The following stats are, to the best of my knowledge, accurate. They were taken from every televised WWE show between episode 1011 of Smackdown on January 1st and episode 1388 of Raw on December 30th. Matches were only counted if they aired on TV or the WWE network, and only if they aired during 2019 (this discounts any events taped in 2019 that won’t air until 2020). Also, any wins or losses that occurred whilst a wrestler wasn’t under WWE contract were not counted. They had to appear on the roster pages of either the WWE website or Wikipedia (or both) to be counted.

Roster Members Beaten (Brands)

Last year, we based these top performances on wins over members of their own roster. But this year, due to the mad mixing of wrestlers across multiple shows, not to mention two roster shake-ups, we’re just showing you each brands individual with the most wins over fellow WWE employees.

And whether a wrestler beat someone once or 10 times, it only counts each individual opponent as one (more on that later). Not included are non-contracted opponents such as enhancement guys, and battle royals. I decided to take these out of contention, as this would have meant Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch would have instantly got 29 individual victories for winning the Rumble, giving them an almost insurmountable lead before the end of January in the overall stats. On the spreadsheet, you’ll see either “BR” or “RR” to denote people who the wrestler in question “defeated” in a battle royal or Royal Rumble, so if you like you can convert them to 1’s to see how that would have impacted things.

Show Wrestlers Beaten Raw Ricochet – 39 Smackdown Braun Strowman – 47 NXT Rhea Ripley – 23 NXT UK Tyler Bate – 18 205 Live Oney Lorcan – 16

Overall

Most Beaten / Most Lost To Wrestler – Roster Members Beaten/Lost To Most Roster Members Beaten 1. Braun Strowman – 47 2. Ricochet – 39 3. Erik / Ivar / Robert Roode / Seth Rollins – 28 4. Karl Anderson / Luke Gallows – 27 5. Aleister Black / Big E / Xavier Woods – 26 Most Roster Members Lost To 1. Cesaro – 28 2. Robert Roode – 27 3. Dash Wilder / Scott Dawson – 26 4. Drew McIntyre / Ricochet – 23 5. Karl Anderson / Luke Gallows – 22

Highlights

In a change from last year, I also counted how many individual victories everyone got over fellow roster members, in hopes of getting more data out of all this work. Unfortunately, it didn’t really reveal much on a surface level, and there is FAR too much to go through to get any more insight. However, it did reveal the individual with the most wins over one opponent. This year, that man is Roman Reigns, who beat Drew Mcintyre a record 10 times. Other one sided rivalries included Bayley having 9 victories over Nikki Cross, and Kofi Kingston and Ricochet’s 8 wins over Sami Zayn and Cesaro respectfully.

On average, each superstar has beaten 9 members of the roster, and has also been beaten by 9 members of the roster too. That’s 50/50 booking for you!

Thanks for reading! Tomorrow we’ll have a look at part one of two looking at the months of the year, starting with individuals. Who went January to December without missing a month? Who had the longest leave of absence? Who only turned up for one month? Find out tomorrow, or look for yourself by checking out the comprehensive set of spreadsheets for yourself. You can also follow me on Twitter – @TheGutteridge

Network Specials include: Network Specials include: All Kickoff shows, All NXT/NXT UK Takeovers, All World’s Collide specials, All YouTube 24/7 Title changes, Halftime Heat, The Shield’s Final Chapter, Evolve 10th Anniversary, Smackville and Starrcade.

PPVs include: Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, Fastlane, WrestleMania 35, Money in the Bank, Super Showdown, Stomping Grounds, Extreme Rules, SummerSlam, Clash of Champions, Hell in a Cell, Crown Jewel, Survivor Series and TLC.



