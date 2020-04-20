The Rock says he’s open to a match with Roman Reigns, praises Vince McMahon

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson answered fan questions on Instagram and was asked about a possible match with Roman Reigns. “I think anything is possible, sure, of course,” Johnson said. “I’m always open. And that’s the cool thing about professional wrestling is that there’s an adaptability to wrestling and you never say never in the world of pro wrestling.

“And you never say never with Vince McMahon, who has been one of my mentors in business for a very, very long time and a very, very close friend and confidant. So, yeah, you never say no. For something like that to happen, I think the venue would have to be right, I think the business model would have to be right (laughs). But I’m very close with Roman, that’s family to me, so we’ll see.”

Powell’s POV: Johnson laughing while talking about the business model was his way of saying the money has to be right. I didn’t get the impression that this is something in the works. Of course, if it was then I’m sure Johnson would want to keep it quiet. Nevertheless, it’s interesting that Johnson has yet to close the door on the possibility of having future matches despite his massive success in Hollywood.

Dwayne Johnson said it’s possible for The Rock and Roman Reigns to have a match. pic.twitter.com/MmOpGRFC41 — ΛĿΣXΛПDΣЯ. (@AhYezzir) April 19, 2020



