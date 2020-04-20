WWE Raw, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Brian Myers, Steve Lombardi, Johnny Stamboli, Garett Bischoff, Roxxi, Johnny Storm, El Samurai, Charlie Morgan, Bruno Sammartino, Rick Rude, Chyna, Wahoo McDaniel

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s WWE Raw is live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will continue to feature the build to the Money in the Bank event. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for my Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. As always, please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-Tonight’s Raw was originally scheduled to be held in Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena. The show is has been postponed to Monday, November 16. All original tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date

Birthdays and Notables

-Johnny Stamboli (Jon Hugger) turned 42 on Saturday. He was billed as Johnny The Bull in WCW.

-Garett Bischoff is 36.

-Brian Myers, who wrestled as Curt Hawkins in WWE, is 35 today.

-Rick Rude (Richard Rood) died of heart failure at age 40 on April 20, 1999.

-Chyna (Joanie Laurer) died at age 46 of a drug overdose on April 20, 2016.

-El Samurai (Osamu Matsuda) is 54.

-Johnny Storm (a/k/a Jonathan Whitcombe) is 43.

-Roxxi (a/k/a Nicole Raczynski) is 41.

-Charlie Morgan (Yasmin Lander) is 28.

-“Brooklyn Brawler” Steve Lombardi turned 59 on Saturday.

-The late Ed “Wahoo” McDaniel died at age 63 on April 18, 2002. He was awaiting a kidney transplant and died of complications from diabetes and renal failure.

-The late Bruno Sammartino died on April 18, 2018 at age 82 from multiple organ failure due to heart problems.



