WWE Talent Cut Tracker: The list of the latest wrestlers departing the company

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following wrestlers were released (or informed their contracts will not be renewed) by WWE on February 7, 2025.

-Elektra Lopez

-Giovanni Vinci

-Luke Gallows

-Karl Anderson

-Isla Dawn

-Akam

-Rezar

-Paul Ellering

-Blair Davenport

-Cedric Alexander

-Sonya Deville (the company will not be renewing her contract when it expires later this month)

Powell’s POV: I will update this list if there are additional cuts. WWE never pushed the AOP duo of Akam and Rezar on the main roster as aggressively as they were pushed in NXT. But of the cuts, the news that Deville’s contract won’t be renewed surprises me the most. The Pure Fusion Collective faction has been underwhelming, but Deville is a good talker and did an especially good job when she was positioned as a co-general manager. Credit to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com for news on some of the releases. I will have more to say about the cuts during my Smackdown audio review later tonight for our Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).