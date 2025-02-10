WWE Raw in Nashville, Q&A audio show, Haku, Victoria, Vanessa Kraven, Taiji Ishimori, Kevin Matthews, Madusa, Shelly Martinez, Daisuke Sekimoto, Paul Wight, Misty Blue Simmes, Duke Hudson, Corey Hollis, Louie Spicolli, David Von Erich, Curt Hennig, Alexis Smirnoff, Fred Blassie, Sherri Martel, Jim Neidhart, Dino Casanova, Shane Shamrock

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. The show features a pair of Elimination Chamber qualifying matches. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for my Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Nashville, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite taping in Austin, Friday’s Smackdown in Memphis, and AEW Grand Slam in Brisbane, Australia. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Haku (Tonga ʻUliʻuli Fifita) is 66 today. He also worked as Meng and King Tonga.

-Lisa Marie Varon is 53 today. She worked as Victoria in WWE and as Tara in TNA.

-Vanessa Kraven is 43 today.

-Taiji Ishimori is 42 today.

-Kevin “KM” Matthews is 42 today.

-The late Louis Mucciolo Jr. was born on February 10, 1971. He worked as Louie Spicolli and Rad Radford and died of an overdose at age 27. on February 15, 1998.

-The late David Von Erich died on February 10, 1984 at age 25. The family cited the cause of death as acute enteritis, though there was also a lot of suspicion that he unintentionally overdosed while working in Japan.

-The late Curt Hennig died at age 44 of acute cocaine intoxication on February 10, 2003.

-Madusa (Debrah Miceli) turned 61 on Sunday. She also worked as Alundra Blayze in WWE.

-Shelly Martinez turned 45 on Sunday

-Daisuke Sekimoto turned 44 on Sunday

-The late Alexis Smirnoff (Michel Lamarche) was born on February 9, 1947. He died of kidney failure at age 71 on January 5, 2019.

-Misty Blue Simmes (Diane Simmes) turned 66 on Saturday.

-Paul “Big Show” Wight turned 53 on Saturday.

-Duke Hudson (Brendan Vink) turned 35 on Saturday.

-Corey Hollis turned 35 on Saturday.

-The late Fred Blassie was born on February 8, 1918. He died due to heart and kidney failure at age 85 on June 2, 2003.

-The late Sherri Martel (Sherri Russell) was born on February 8, 1958. She died of a drug overdose at age 49 on June 15, 2007.

-The late Jim Neidhart was born on February 8, 1955. Neidhart died on August 13, 2018 from a head injury and a seizure stemming from a fall.

-The late Dino Casanova (David DiMeglio) was born on February 8, 1967. He died of a heart attack at age 35 on March 1, 2002.

-The late Shane Shamrock (Brian Howser) was born on February 8, 1975. He died at age 23 when he was shot during an altercation with police following a domestic dispute on August 18, 1998.