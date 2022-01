CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vicki Askew died of natural causes at age 101 on Tuesday in The Woodlands, Texas. Read her obituary at Legacy.com.

Powell’s POV: The obituary states that Askew died one year to the day that her son Rod, Vince McMahon’s brother, died. My condolences to her family and friends.