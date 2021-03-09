Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Before The Impact match, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey.

-Rohit Raju and Mahabali Shera vs. Chris Sabin and James Storm.

-Contract singing for Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Juice Robinson and David Finlay for the Impact Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will feature the best of Eddie Edwards. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are available on Wednesdays.