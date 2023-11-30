ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Evil Uno vs. Dalton Castle in a Survival of the Fittest tournament match for the vacant ROH TV Title

-Gringo Loco vs. Komander in a Survival of the Fittest tournament match for the vacant ROH TV Title

-Billie Starkz vs. Marina Shafir

-Trish Adora vs. Emi Sakura

Powell’s POV: There were additional matches taped for this episode. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).