02/16 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 195): Jake Barnett co-hosts the Dot Net Weekly combo show – Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes leaving AEW, expected to sign with WWE, Steve Austin and WrestleMania, WWE Elimination Chamber predictions, NXT Level Up, NXT Vengeance Day thoughts

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes leaving AEW, expected to sign with WWE, WWE wants Steve Austin to wrestle at WrestleMania, WWE Elimination Chamber predictions, NXT Level Up replaces WWE 205 Live, NXT Vengeance Day thoughts, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 195) and guest Jake Barnett.

