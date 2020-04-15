WWE reportedly cut or furloughed several producers

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE cut or furloughed several producers on Wednesday as part of their business restructuring due to the pandemic. The following list was reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

-Billy Kidman

-Mike Rotunda

-Dave Finlay

-Pat Buck

-Shawn Daivari

-Scott Armstrong

-Sarah Stock

-Shane Helms

-Lance Storm

Powell’s POV: WWE has not confirmed any of these names publicly, though Helms all but confirmed that something was up via Twitter earlier today (see below). There’s no word yet as to which producers were cut and which were furloughed. The key difference between being cut and being furloughed is that furloughed personnel are essentially on unpaid leave, though the company intends to bring those employees back at some point. Here’s wishing all the best to these producers and everyone else affected by today’s restructuring.

I knew I shouldn’t have answered that call. 😁🤷🏻‍♂️ — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 15, 2020



