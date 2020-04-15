Drake Maverick will work in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament despite being released by WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Drake Maverick (James Curtin) posted an emotional video after being released from his WWE contract on Wednesday. Maverick noted that the company is allowing him to work in the tournament that will crown the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship. He broke up while saying that those might the last matches he ever has and he will give everything he has. Watch the full video below and follow him online at Twitter.com/WWEMaverick.

Powell’s POV: It’s interesting that Maverick is being allowed to work the tournament that starts tonight on NXT television. Of the eight wrestlers advertised for the tournament, Maverick is the only one who has been confirmed as being cut as of this update.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features former ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor discussing how his background prepared him for the world today, his run with Keith Lee, why Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win was so meaningful, and much more...

