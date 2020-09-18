NJPW Strong preview: Three matches advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Alex Zayn and ACH vs. Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga.

-Rocky Romero and PJ Black vs. Fred Rosser and Misterioso.

-Adrian Quest, Logan Riegel, Clark Connors, and Danny Limelight vs. The DKC, Blake Christian, Jordan Clearwater, and Barrett Brown.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Anish V’s reviews are available by Saturday morning along with his weekly NJPW Strong audio reviews for Dot Net Members.



