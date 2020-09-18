WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Sasha Banks returns, Samoan Street Fight, and more

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Sasha Banks makes her first appearance since she was attacked by Bayley.

-Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. King Corbin and Sheamus in a Samoan Street Fight.

-Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles.

-A Moment of Bliss with guest Nikki Cross.

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.



