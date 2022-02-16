John Cena’s “Peacemaker” renewed for a second season

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

“Peacemaker” series creator James Gunn announced that the HBO Max series will be returning for a second season. The first season finale of the series that stars John Cena will be released on Thursday.

Powell’s POV: No surprise here, as the show seems to be performing well and is critically acclaimed. I love the show and see it as the perfect vehicle for Cena’s talents and quirky sense of humor. I highly recommend it for those who haven’t checked it out yet.

That’s right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two. Thanks to Peter Safran, @JohnCena, our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at @HBOMax – and mostly all of you for watching! @DCpeacemaker pic.twitter.com/wZSZBivrDQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 16, 2022