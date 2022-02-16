John Cena’s “Peacemaker” renewed for a second season

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
“Peacemaker” series creator James Gunn announced that the HBO Max series will be returning for a second season. The first season finale of the series that stars John Cena will be released on Thursday.
Powell’s POV: No surprise here, as the show seems to be performing well and is critically acclaimed. I love the show and see it as the perfect vehicle for Cena’s talents and quirky sense of humor. I highly recommend it for those who haven’t checked it out yet.
That’s right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two. Thanks to Peter Safran, @JohnCena, our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at @HBOMax – and mostly all of you for watching! @DCpeacemaker pic.twitter.com/wZSZBivrDQ
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 16, 2022
Learning about and eventually becoming #PEACEMAKER was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of @JamesGunn. It’s been a privilege to work on this show and with the cast, crew and @hbomax team. Elated to say we’ll be back to create more peace for Season ✌️! pic.twitter.com/ujeeXODvOn
— John Cena (@JohnCena) February 16, 2022
Cena is the perfect on screen embodiment of James Gunn’s sense of humor. The show is so damn good that the entire DC universe should be restructured around it. The fact that it obliterated Book of Boba Fett in viewership is a massive sign of how good it is and how good Cena has been.
Agreed (hey, a first time for everything!). I didn’t grow up a comic book fan, so I never got into the between Marvel or DC debate. And I still don’t, but I have noticed that I enjoy Marvel movies far more than DC movies. There are some exceptions such as Wonder Woman and obviously the great Nolan Batman trilogy (and I enjoy some DC television shows), but I’ve been really let down by a lot of the other DC titles. My hopes for Peacemaker were all based on Gunn, and he totally delivered. Awesome show and Cena is fantastic in his role.