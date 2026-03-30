WWE Raw preview: Three title matches and more scheduled for tonight’s MSG show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns appear

-Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi appear

-Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul and Austin Theory in a Street Fight for the World Tag Team Titles

-Penta vs. Kofi Kingston for the Intercontinental Title

-Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).