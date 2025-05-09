TNA Impact results (5/8): Moore’s review of Steve Maclin vs. Eric Young in a dog collar match for the TNA International Title, Trick Williams appears, Mustafa Ali vs. Trey Miguel, Lei Ying Lee vs. Rosemary

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,085)

Taped May 1-2 in Irvine, California at the Bren Events Center

Simulcast May 8, 2025, on AXS TV and TNA+

Highlights from last week’s TNA Impact aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer…

Trick Williams made his entrance, flanked by security. A replay was shown from this week’s NXT where Joe Hendry cost Trick the battle royal. This led to NXT GM Ava (Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson’s daughter) booking Joe Hendry vs. Trick Williams for the TNA Title at NXT Battleground. Trick took the mic and said the sexiest and most entertaining man has arrived.

Trick bragged about riding his Lexus and Mercedes. Trick got the “what” treatment. Trick said the reason people are giving him attention is because he took out “The Local Hero” of TNA, Joe Hendry. Trick said he showed up after Joe Hendry tried to embarrassed him. He said he’s here to embarrass the average Joe. Trick told a fan to sit his $5 ass down before Trick needs ta make change. Trick called Joe a politician that wants to be liked, while Trick is here to be respected.

Trick said he’s going to take all Joe’s fans, take over Joe’s brand, and make Joe sick, man! Say his name and he appears! I believe in Joe Hendry! Clap clap! TNA Champion Joe Hendry made his entrance and was cut off by Security. Hendry tossed the title at them and then cleared them aside with punches. Hendry got some hands on Williams.

The guards struggled to keep Hendry contained. Trick managed to duck to ringside safely while yelling at Joe. Joe choked one of the security guards and laid him out with the Standing Ovation…

John’s Thoughts: A solid character-establishing promo from Trick. It’s interesting seeing Trick’s character development reset to zero with a new audience, but that’s just what happens when you show up as a new character on a new show. Trick cut one of his older form promos from when he was Melo’s manager/hype-man, but in the context of Trick being “him”. The pull apart was formula but effective as Joe can’t be all smiles in his main event feuds (though, I do hope we at least get one dis parody video from him on Trick). It’s so interesting now. NXT and Impact are like WWE’s 2nd tier brands, like Raw is to Smackdown. Good on TNA for putting in the NXT recap video to get TNA-only viewers up to speed (They don’t assume you watch both shows, and you don’t need to because Hannifan and the video hit the right contextual points of the feud).

TNA hyped up a “USA vs. Canada Border Brawl” wrestling show for May 25th featuring TNA wrestlers…

Robert Stone (former X Division Champion Robbie E) and Victoria Crawford (f.k.a. Alicia Fox) were hanging out backstage. Stone was ranting about how bad he thought Santino’s planned show card was. Stone said that Victoria needs to focus on her upcoming TNA debut match…

Rosemary made her entrance first. Lei Ying Lee made her entrance. Xia Brookside joined the commentary team for the match…

1. Rosemary vs. Lei Ying Lee. Rosemary planted Lee with a Sidewalk Slam for a One Count. Rosemary tossed Lee across the ring with an Exploder Suplex for a one count. Lee rallied back with chops. Rosemary grabbed Lee’s hand and bit it. Rosemary put Lee in the Upside Down. Rosemary banged on the turnbuckle to hype up the crowd (?). Lee rallied back and hit Rosemary with 10 punches in the corner.

Rosemary raked Lee’s eyes and hit her with a Spear. Rosemary took out brass knuckles from her knee pad. Brookside snatched the knuckles away. Rosemary was distracted enough to walk into a Thunderstruck kick from Lee for the loss.

Lei Ying Lee defeated Rosemary via pinfall in 4:29.

Mike Santana was in the hallway where he passed by and sized up Trick Williams. Mike then walked over to Sami Callihan who was hanging out with some guy in a cheap Goblin costume named John Goblikon (according to Google he’s a “Goblin Metal” singer). Santana praised Sami Callihan for his Barbed Wire Massacre match and talked about how it reminded him of the LAX vs. OVE Barbed Wire Massacre that they had together.

Sami said he usually doesn’t care about praise like that, but coming from Mike he appreciates that. KC Navarro and AJ Francis showed up to talk smack. AJ called the goblin guy “ridiculous”. Sami said AJ and KC are idiots. AJ praised Sami for his Barbed Wire Match and said that as a former world champion, Sami needs to ride first class. Sami said he doesn’t do cliques or caviar.

Sami and the goblin guy walked off. Mike asked AJ if they have a problem. AJ said he doesn’t have problems, he solves them…

John’s Thoughts: I know Delirious is booking the show, but Mike Santana passing by Trick Williams in the hallway is classic HBK booking from NXT Black and Gold or NXT UK where it’s instant foreshadowing to a future melodramatic match (Due to Adam Cole being in AEW, that HBK vs. Adam Cole passing by tease is still up in the air). I really thought that they should have put the belt on Frankie, but that also has me really thinking that Trick Williams gets put in the Kenny Omega role from 2020 where Trick ends up taking the TNA title away from TNA. Back then Christian Cage was the designated savior of TNA (who passed that role on to Josh Alexander). Mike Santana is clearly being built as the future savior of TNA after taking the title of the “standard of TNA” from Josh Alexander.

The show cut to backstage where Ash, Heather, and The COncierge were giving Maggie Lee a makeover. A makeover montage aired with generic sensual music in the background. They didn’t show Maggie’s face, but Ash, Heather, and Concierge looked happy…

John Skyler and Jason Hotch, the Great Hands, did their usual cheap heat Good Hands promo while walking to the ring where they mocked the crowd and praised Mustafa Ali. Skyler noted that Ali hasn’t been the same since Rebellion. Laredo Kid and Octagon Jr made their entrance. I forgot that Laredo is no longer a Kid…

2. “The Great Hands” John Skyler and Jason Hotch vs. “The Aztec Warriors” Laredo and Octagon Jr. Hotch and Laredo started the match with quick running with Laredo landing a few rana moves. Octagon came in and hit Hotch with a Wisper of the WInd and tightrope armdrag. Hotch got the upper hand after Skyler grabbed Octagon by the mask. A “culero” and “si se puede” chant ensued.

Laredo caught the hot tag. The luchadores hit the heels with stereo huracanranas and tandem dives to ringside against both Great Hands. Laredo hit Skyler with a Michinoku Driver. Octagon hit Skyler with a Pee Gee Waja Plunge (Silas Young’s finisher) for the victory.

The Aztec Warriors defeated The Great Hands via pinfall in 4:15.

Mustafa Ali ran out and beat down both Laredo and Octagon. Ali choked Laredo with the ring apron with Tasha Steelz trying to pull him back. Zach Wentz and Trey Miguel ran out for the save…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Laredo Kid (along with Skyler and Hotch) might have one of the worst win-loss records in TNA over the last decade. That said, I think Laredo is 2-0 ever since growing up from being a kid into a Laredo Man. WWE hasn’t had the best track record on booking lucadores either, like TNA, but with Konnan working with WWE now, I hope that leads to better booking of the luchadores, which should lead to some symbiosis amongst the lucha talent in WWE, NXT, TNA, and AAA. Laredo, the reigning AAA cruiserweight champion, is way too talented to waste. With the workrate vacuum left by Josh Alexander and Mike Bailey, Jason Hotch is someone TNA should consider breaking off from the jobber tag team and featuring as a rising singles star. They are doing a great job at that with Leon Slater. The more I see Zach Wentz on WWE TV, the more I fear him leaving because WWE loves that guy. Thus more need to cultivating more home grown talent and Hotch looks like he’s untapped potential.

Ali and Trey were in the ring for the next match…

3. Trey Miguel (w/Zachary Wentz) vs. Mustafa Ali (w/Jason Hotch, John Skyler, Tasha Steelz). Trey rallied with chops, but Ali came back with straight punches. Ali rolled through a flip from Trey and hit him with a deadlift Power Bomb. Ali looked methodical and worked on Trey with power offense. Ali hit Trey with a draping DDT at ringside. Ali hit Trey with a rolling neckbreaker.

Ali hit Trey with a Standing Red Arrow for a nearfall. Ali got a two count after a Double Underhook Suplex. Trey blocked a neckbreaker with a cutter. Trey did his version of the Road Dogg punches. Trey hit Ali with a Suicide Dive at ringside. Trey hit Ali with the diving meteora for a nearfall. Ali used a dropkick to dump Trey to ringside. Wentz hit The Great Hands with a Triangle Moonsault when they got involved.

Ali tossed Wentz into the ringpost. Trey hit Ali with a Tope Tornado DDT. After Tasha distracted the referee, The Great Hands choke slammed Trey back first into the apron. Ali hit Trey with a leg trap Blade Runner for the victory.

Mustafa Ali defeated Trey Miguel via pinfall in 7:20.

John’s Thoughts: Good match and awesome subtlety. I could have done without the overdone distraction finish, but extricate that and I liked what I saw from Ali. Ali was already toning down the cosplay US Politician gimmick, but I also like that we’re seeing character development from him in a satisfying way. What stood out here is that now he’s a bit more locked in, he wrestling more methodically. He was doing more heavyweight moves here as opposed to his old fast paced style. His demeanor is doing a good job selling this evolution too. Curious to see where Ali ends up by Slammiversary and BFG as he is someone they can cook up to be a top heel of the company.

The sponsored TNA Injury Report aired. Steve Maclin was shown in the “Bioflex recovery room” getting treatment for getting jumped by The Northern Armory…

Steve Maclin cut a promo earlier in the week where he agreed to put the International Championship on the line against Eric Young in a “Dog Collar Match”…[c]

An Indi Hartwell profile vignette aired. Indi talked about growing up in Melborne Australia as a huge wrestling fan. She talked about seeing TNA on the TV guide one time and how it opened up a new world to her. She said she wanted to be just like the Knockouts on TV. She talked about working at Toys R Us solely to get a discount on WWE toys. She said she has a TNA DVD collection.

Indi said she has a ton of plastic TNA belts, but she wants to turn all that plastic into the real thing. Indi talked about watching people like Gail Kim, ODB, Kong, The Beautiful People and others, and seeing them have better and longer matches as women on TV, which you usually don’t see. She said she’s been wrestling for 9 years, through many highs and lows.

She said she’s wrestled all over the globe, but that was taken away from her. Shes aid some people take that as the end of the world, but it’s just the beginning. She said she wants to talk to a younger version of herself to inspire her to show everyone what she can do. She said before joining TNA she sat down with a friend to go over future goals. She said she doesn’t want to just be a Knockout, but THE Knockout…

John’s Thoughts: Awesome promo piece. WWE clearly dropped the ball here with Indi. They really couldn’t find anything for to do other than be a background character in a tag team? I say this because she was utilized so well in NXT, in the ring, but especially in those fun skits with the Gargano family. This was a good window as to the real person and she came off as really relatable, but also a person you want to root to succeed.

Matt and Jeff Hardy made their entrance in street clothes. Hannifan pointed out the Hardys eating two losses in a row to Nic and Ryan Nemeth in the last two weeks. Matt thanked the crowd for their love. Matt said the cold hard truth is that they lost the tag team titles, leading to a low two weeks. Matt said he and Jeff have a strong connection with the “die hardy” fans.

Matt said he and Jeff are sorry for letting the fans down at TNA Rebellion. Matt said Ryan and Nic did cheat, but he and Jeff should have enough experience to overcome that. Matt said people are questioning his and Jeff’s future. Matt said he and Jeff will do what they always do, fight, scratch, and claw back to the TNA Tag Team Titles.

Jeff said that the fans have ignighted a Hardy Soul Train. Jeff sang his fade away and find themselves obsolete song at the Nemeths. Matt said Ryan and Nic’s title reign will be DELETED! Nic and Ryan Nemeth made their entrances. Ryan sarcastically said that the Hardys’ promo was so touching. Ryan bragged about the Hardys blowing it hard. Ryan said he and Nic will take the tag division to new heights.

Nic said he’s going to talk over the boos because he has a plane to catch. Nic then started to sell the boos. Nic told the crowd that they don’t suck. Nic said he knew the Hardys for a long time and they are absolute legends. Nic said sometmes legends fail and get defeated, especially against the greatest brother tag team in the Nemeths. Nic said he and Ryan run TNA.

Ryan stretched out saying that he and Nic are the greatest brother tag team of all time. Nic talked about everyone loving him and Ryan. Nic proposed the Nemeths vs. Hardys in a title match at Under Siege. Ryan wanted it to be a ladder match! Which the crowd liked, but Nic didn’t. Nic then whispered in the mic on purpose to point out Jeff’s DUI problems and how he can’t cross the border. Ryan said it’s so sad that the match has to be cancelled due to Jeff not being able to cross the border.

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella made his entrance. Santino said he knows about Jeff’s legal situation. Santino booked Jeff vs. Nic in a 1-on-1 match. Santino then booked The Nemeths vs. Matt Hardy and a Mystery Partner. The crowd cheered for Santino. Jeff said he’ll see Nic next week. The Hardys theme played to end the segment…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A productive promo segment to keep the Hardys vs. Nemeths feud heated. By the way, shout out to Ryan Nemeth. I’m happy for the little brother guy after all these years as a background character, finally finding himself and standing out in a feud against living legends. Nic and Ryan are off to a good start as heels as even Nic is showing some differences from his stale Dolph Ziggler run. I like TNA being upfront with the paying fans in Canada about Jeff Hardy’s legal issues. The Hardys have been selling out houses, so it’s only fair to get ahead of it. They did do a good job by turning it into a hook by teasing a mystery partner.

A recap aired for the last segment…

Some WWE Raw footage aired of Dolph Ziggler vs. Jeff Hardy. Hannifan noted that these two haven’t faced since 2009 (this was back to the “Hi, my name is Dolph Ziggler” days. Slightly after Dolph’s run as Kerwin White’s caddy). A graphic aired to hype up Jeff vs. Nic for next week…

John’s Thoughts: Simple, effective, and I’m sold. A perk of their working relationship with WWE, is that they can now easily access TNA’s tape library. This was a good reach too, as it is a bit shocking that Jeff and Dolph haven’t crossed paths since then.

Victoria Crawford made her entrance. Her opponent was “already in the ring”. Robert Stone joined the commentary team. Hannifan asked Stone how he as a WWE talent, got a position in TNA? Stone said he used to work with TNA and has connections, simple as that. Crawford’s local opponent was “already in the ring”. Hannifan actually showcased Brittnie Brooks due to her being the girlfriend of the recovering Chris Bey. A QR Code aired where you can donate to help Bey in his recovery…

John’s Thought’s: That QR code is definitely one worth donating too. God Bless the Chris Bey situation and the fact that he’s able to walk again. It’s always cool to see a miracle happen right in the front of our eyes.

4. Victoria Crawford vs. Brittnie Brooks. Crawford gave Brooks clubbing blows when Brooks went for a handshake. Brooks came back with a Thesz Press. Crawford hit Brooks with a Northern Lights for a nearfall. Brooks came back with tackles in teh corner. Crawfrod came back with a headscissors and jumping side Axe Kick for the victory.

Victoria Crawford defeated Brittnie Brooks via pinfall in 1:29.

Crawford grabbed a mic. Masha Slammovich made her entrance. Masha gave Victoria a double leg takedown and mounted punches. Tessa Blanchard ran out and slammed Masha to the mat. Santino Marella ran out and booked Tessa and Victoria vs. Masha and a mystery partner for next week… Playa… Stone said because Santino can’t let the inmates run the aslyum, he’s keeping Santino in check. Stone said he’s picking Masha’s partner and it’s going to be NXT’s Nikkita Lyons…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Santino with the double Teddy Long tonight. I’ve grown to like Santino as the straightforward Teddy Long like babyface general manager that the crowd loves. As great as Scott D’Amore was on-air and as a booker, it got a little bit ridiculous when Scott would book himself as the most badass babyface on the roster, taking down all heels. The Crawford match was short, as you would expect from Alicia Fox. She was a part of those short divas matches that Indi Hartwell talked about earlier. Not sure if she has improved from her ever-green status? I appreciate that she has the itch to get back into wrestling. She looks as beautiful as ever. Hey if she wants to continue in TNA-NXT, let’s put her back with Dirty Noam Dar! (Again, not a lot of people remember that run, but I got a kick out of it. No Cedric Alexander for Noam to cuck though)

The following matches were advertised for next week: Masha Slamovich and Nikkita Lyons vs. Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford, Mance Warner vs. Ace Austin vs. Matt Cardona vs. Elijah to become number one contender to the International Championship, Indi Hartwell’s in ring debut, Rascalz vs. Great Hands, and Jeff Hardy vs. Nic Nemeth.

Santino Marella and his daughter Ariana Grace confronted Robert Stone backstage. Grace didn’t like that he wasn’t the TNA NXT Laison and making NXT decisions on the TNA show. Tessa Blanchard showed up to have Stone’s back. Tessa said that Ariana is just here because she’s a part of a wrestling family. Tessa talked about her family building the foundation of pro wrestling. Tessa said Grace turned her dad’s legacy to glitter, while she turned Tully’s legacy into diamonds. Stone and Tessa walked off…

John’s Thoughts: Tessa and Robbie E vs. The Marellas? Maybe.

Rehwoldt and Hannifan checked in on commentary, where they hyped up the main event dog collar match…

Eric Young and The Northern Armory made their entrance first. Eric Youngwas wearing a poncho for some reason. Steve Maclin made his entrance…[c]

Matt Cardona joined the commentary team for the match…

5. Steve Maclin vs. Eric Young (w/Judas Icarus, Travis Williams) in a Dog Collar match for the TNA International Championship. Young used the chain to lock in a Dragon Sleeper on Maclin. Maclin was already bleeding in the opening minutes of the match. Elijah was watching the match via picture-in-picture. Young beat up Maclin at ringside with the chain, Maclin already being in Crimson Mask mode.

Maclin hit Icarus and Young with a Suicide Dive. Young quickly regained control and tossed Maclin back in the ring. Young flipped over the top to avoid a whip. Young yanked the dog collar over the top rope to slam Maclin to the mat.[c]

Mance and Steph De Lander watched the match from the top of the ramp. Ace Austin joined Elijah backstage to watch the match on a monitor. Maclin rallied back with right arms and Thesz Press headbutts. Maclin disposed of Williams and Icarus. Maclin got a two count after an Angle Slam. Maclin hit Young with a Knee Plus and the JarheadButt for a nearfall. Young yanked Maclin off the apron off the Williams distraction.

Maclin crotched Young. Maclin hit Williams with a Power Bomb and hit Icarus with a Buckle Bomb into the Tree of Woe. Maclin speared Icarus into Williams. Young hit Maclin with the Pile Driver for a nearfall. Maclin yanked Young off the top rope and hit him with a double underhook DDT for the victory.

Steve Maclin defeated Eric Young via pinfall in 11:00 minutes of on-air time to retain the TNA International Championship.

Hannifan plugged the four way number one contenders match for next week to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: Good utilization of the stipulation weapon and good usage of the limited television time. I like the early crimson mask they gave Maclin in the opening minutes of the match as it was applied in a logical way with the Dragon Sleeper, while also making Maclin look like a violent badass throughout the match. What I liked about this hardcore match is they stuck to using only the chain as the weapon.

They didn’t drag in any trash cans, cookie cutters, steel chairs, ladders, etc. Just the chain and it was utilized well as a metal weapon and a way to interrupt moves with a simple yank. Young being the veteran wrestler helped this match be efficient but props to the military veteran for handling his end of the deal. It looks like based off the other wrestlers that were shown watching the match, that Maclin is moving on from this meh feud with EY (meh feud, but great hardcore match at the end).

The last two weeks of TNA were solid and I think they’ve done a good job building up shows after Rebellion. There are still TNA Plus shows, but it seems like they have them spaced well enough apart as to not cause them to speedrun their booking in between big shows. A bit weird to see NXT and TNA’s weekly shows being symbiotic, but at least there are video packages that don’t require you to watch both shows if you don’t want to.