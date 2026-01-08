What's happening...

Mustafa Ali re-signs with TNA

January 8, 2026

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mustafa Ali is staying put. TNA announced that Ali has re-signed with the company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: This is a key signing for TNA heading into the Impact’s move to AMC next week. Ali has been one of the company’s most consistent in-ring performers. I haven’t been a fan of the politician-style gimmick at times, but he always manages to draw heat from the live crowds.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.