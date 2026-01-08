Mustafa Ali re-signs with TNA

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mustafa Ali is staying put. TNA announced that Ali has re-signed with the company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: This is a key signing for TNA heading into the Impact’s move to AMC next week. Ali has been one of the company’s most consistent in-ring performers. I haven’t been a fan of the politician-style gimmick at times, but he always manages to draw heat from the live crowds.

BREAKING: @MustafaAli_X has re-signed with TNA! Don’t miss the historic #TNAiMPACT premiere LIVE on @AMC_TV on January 15 at 9pm ET! pic.twitter.com/6CUXn4jMe7 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 8, 2026

