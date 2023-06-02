WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (6/2): Barnett’s review of Roman Reigns’ celebration of 1,000 days as WWE Universal Champion, LA Knight vs. Montez Ford and Zelina Vega vs. Lacey Evans in Money in the Bank qualifying matches

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,242)

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena

Aired live June 2, 2023 on Fox

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett introduced the show while standing at ringside. Cole said only 5 men in WWE history have held a title for 1000 days. They then introduced a video package that recapped his impressive title Reign with some highlights of his various successful title defenses, and showing all of the various legendary WWE wrestlers he has defeated and surpassed along the way. Austin Theory was shown in the ring briefly, and then we got some plugs for Money in the Bank and the two qualifying matches on this show.

Austin Theory welcomed the crowd to Austin Theory live, and he said tonight was a special night to celebrate Roman’s historic title reign. He said it would be even better if you combined it with the reign of the greatest United States Champion of all time, Austin Theory. He said that would be 1209 days, and that would be inspiring, just like his victory over John Cena at WrestleMania. Theory continued and said he would have a 1000, 2000, and 3000 day celebrations, and if he kept getting opponents like Sheamus he would be champion forever.

He said people can’t really boo him because he’s 25 and the best to ever do it. He then introduced Pretty Deadly, who came out to some new disco themed music. Theory said they had done the right thing last week. WIlson and Prince grabbed microphones and praised Theory before giving him the “Yes Boy!” treatment. The Brawling Brutes then made their entrance for the opening six man match.

1. Elton Prince, Kit Wilson, and Austin Theory vs. Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland “The Brawling Brutes: Holland roughed up Prince to open the match. He quickly tagged Butch, who entered and landed a double team dropkick and suplex combinations. Prince fought into his corner and tagged in Wilson. They got in some quick strikes, but Butch quickly took over with some of his own. Theory and Sheamus ended up tagging into the match, but Theory quickly bailed from the ring…[c]

My Take: Heavy advertising for the Roman Reigns celebration as you’d expect. It’ll be interesting to gauge how people react to Pretty Deadly’s new music.

Theory took control on Butch during the break, and they continued to isolate him in the heel corner as the show returned. Theory knocked Holland from the apron and then used Sheamus’s reaction to land some double team offense on Butch. He fired up and got back into the match with some chops and a swinging DDT, leading to a hot tag to Sheamus. He entered the match and landed a slam on Theory. He attempted to land clubs to the chest on both members of Pretty Deadly, but Theory rolled him up for a two count.

The Brutes all entered the ring and they all landed White Noise on a member of the heel squad. Sheamus landed a Brogue Kick on Theory, but Pretty Deadly pulled him from the ring to prevent a pin. Sheamus then went up top and landed a diving clothesline to the floor on both members of Pretty Deadly, and Butch landed a Moonsault that took out theory. The Brutes celebrated briefly….[c]

Butch continued the abuse of Pretty Deadly by landing dropkicks to both men. Holland powerbombed Prince, and Sheamus landed a diving knee from the top for a close near fall. Theory entered the match and landed a torture rack into a spin out powerbomb for a near fall. He then landed some strikes from a mounted position and talked trash. Sheamus fired back with a big lariat. The action broke down again with everybody in the ring. Sheamus landed a big knee lift to Theory and got a close near fall.

Holland and Prince officially tagged in. Holland tossed aside both members of Pretty Deadly, and they rolled to the apron. The Brutes then delivered clubs to the chest on all three members of the heel team. Holland landed a slam to Wilson, and Theory landed A-Town Down on Butch. Prince covered his face with the ring apron so Holland would think he was the legal man. Wilson then chop blocked him from behind. They both then landed spilt milk on Holland. Theory tagged in and got the pinfall victory.

Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly defeated The Brawling Brutes at 14:43

After the match, we got a video package that recapped the breakdown of The Bloodline at Night of Champions. Paul Heyman was shown backstage walking into Roman Reigns’ locker room…[c]

My Take: A good opener. Austin Theory isn’t over as much as WWE has tried with him, but I’m optimistic on the upside of Pretty Deadly. They’ve had them use some fairly silly antics thus far, but I think that’s just a part of the act and the crowds have responded positively to it.

Heyman lectured Solo backstage about how special this night needs to be for Roman Reigns. He told Solo he knows he feels the same way, and he was going to talk to Adam Pearce about making sure the Usos were nowhere to be found later. Cole and Barrett introduced a video package that recapped Seth Rollins title win at Night of Champions. Wade Barrett said he thought Rollins had an unfair advantage but never elaborated on it.

AJ and The OC were shown “earlier today” celebrating his birthday. AJ asked for the crew to take out Hit Row for his birthday. The OC then made their ring entrance in the arena. Gallows and Anderson will be wrestling a tag match…[c]

My Take: The Usos crashing the 1000 day celebration is the obvious play and the right one for the story. It’s good to continue to foreshadow Solo being conflicted.

2. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson “The Good Brothers” (w/AJ Styles and Michin) vs. Ashante Thee Adonis and Top Dolla “Hit Row” (w/B-Fab): Adonis and Dolla worked over Karl Anderson to start the match. They made frequent tags and used the ropes to choke Anderson. B-Fab got involved and slapped Anderson from the floor. Anderson fired back with a big spinebuster and got the got the tag to Gallows. He entered the match and landed kicks to Adonis and then knocked Top Dolla to the floor. He then landed a big slam and tagged Anderson. They quickly landed a Magic Killer on Adonis and got the win.

The Good Brothers defeated Hit Row at 3:55

After the match, Top Dollar entered the ring and dumped Gallows and Anderson from the ring. He talked trash and walked right into the Phenomenal Forearm from AJ Styles. Backstage, Adam Pearce informed Paul Heyman that The Usos’ travel was canceled and they were informed they weren’t needed. If they decide to show up, building security has been doubled. Heyman looked skeptical and then used the voice assistant on his phone to call Roman Reigns before walking away…[c]

My Take: Hit Row has felt incomplete without Swerve. I’m not sure who would be able to fill the role, but they need something new and fresh if they want to a chance at getting over.