06/02 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “Subculture” Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, Sami Callihan and Jake Crist vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus, Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat, Trinity vs. Savannah Evans, Eddie Edwards vs. Yuya Uemura

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “Subculture” Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, Sami Callihan and Jake Crist vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus, Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat, Trinity vs. Savannah Evans, Eddie Edwards vs. Yuya Uemura, and more (20:04)…

Click here for the June 2 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.