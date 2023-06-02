WWE Raw preview: Seth Rollins’ open challenge accepted, two Money in the Bank qualifying matches set for Monday

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Zoey Stark vs. Natalya in a Money in the Bank qualifier

-Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville in a Money in the Bank qualifier

Powell’s POV: Rollins issued the open challenge via social media on Friday (see below). It was announced on Smackdown that the challenge was accepted by Priest. I wonder if they regret having Priest take the pin in the tag team main event on Monday. Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura qualified for the men’s MITB match on the previous episode. Monday’s Raw will be held in Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.