WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Four MITB qualifiers set for Friday’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Butch vs. Baron Corbin in a Money in the Bank qualifying match

-Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali in a Money in the Bank qualifying match

-Michin vs. Bayley in a Money in the Bank qualifying match

-Shotzi vs. Iyo Sky in a Money in the Bank qualifying match

Powell's POV: Friday's Smackdown will be live from Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena.